February 28, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A total of 74.38% of voters exercised their franchise in the bypolls in 28 local body wards in 12 districts on Tuesday. A total of 97 candidates were in the fray. The counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at various centres. The election results will be published on the website of the State Election Commission www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.