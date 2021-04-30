743 more test positive in Wayanad

KALPETTA

30 April 2021 22:23 IST

As many as 743 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Friday. Of the new cases, 729 patients, including 13 health workers, were infected through local contact and 14 people had returned from other States.

The district has so far reported 40,258 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 30,779 have recovered from the disease, including 305 persons on Friday.

Active cases

The total number of active cases on Friday was 8,634 in the district. As many as 25,691 persons are under observation.

