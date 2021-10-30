7,427 new cases in State

358 deaths added to list, capital has the highest number at 1,001

Kerala reported 7,427 new cases of COVID-19 when 70,709 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool had 78,624 patients on Saturday, with 7,166 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 8.2% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first-line/second-line treatment centres. The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 31,514 with the State adding 358 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Saturday.

These include 62 deaths that occurred in the past few days, 257 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021, and 39 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped to 1,123 on Saturday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped to 449.

On Saturday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 597. The total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State has come down to 7,350.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 49,61,490 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram the highest number of new cases with 1,001 cases, Kozhikode 997, Ernakulam 862, Thrissur 829, Kollam 627, Kottayam 562, Pathanamthitta 430, Malappuram 394, Palakkad 382, Kannur 349, Wayanad 310, Alappuzha 285, Idukki 280, and Kasaragod 119 cases

