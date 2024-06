As many as 742 animals died of stress caused by extreme heat in the State, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani has said. The Minister told the Assembly on Thursday that the dead animals included milch cows and buffaloes (496), goat (22), heifer (56), and poultry (168). The loss was expected to come to ₹198 crore. A compensation of ₹37,500 would be given for milch cows that died, the Minister said.

