Kerala

74-year-old COVID-19 patient dies

A 74-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur on Friday night. Nafisa, a resident of Uppala Hidayath Nagar in Kasaragod district, had been undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital after being admitted on July 15.

According to the Health Department, she was brought to the hospital in critical condition and was put on ventilator support. She was suffering from hypertension, breathing problems and high blood pressure. Eight of her family members were also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and are under treatment at various hospitals.

