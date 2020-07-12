74-year-old COVID-19 patient dies of cardiac arrest

A 74-year-old COVID-19 patient died of cardiac arrest on Sunday at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kollam, where he has been undergoing treatment since July 9. The Valathungal resident had a history of chronic kidney disease, cholecystectomy, and recurrent UTI according to the hospital authorities. He was under treatment at a local hospital from July 6 for fever with chills, headache, and body pain. He had a history of visitors from Chennai at his home and he developed cough and persistent fever on July 8, following which his swab samples were collected.

He was shifted to a COVID-19 ICU at the MCH on July 9 and the patient was given antibiotics and other supportive medicines. He was later intubated and mechanically ventilated on July 10. “The Institutional Medical Board, after consultation with State Medical Board, decided to give convalescent plasma therapy and haemodialysis on July 11 in view of renal shutdown. On July 12, the condition of the patient deteriorated and at 1.05 p.m. he went into cardiac arrest. In spite of all resuscitative measures, he succumbed to death at 1.35 p.m.,” said a bulletin issued by the hospital.

Drowned woman positive

Ward 4 and 5 of the Nedumbana grama panchayt have been declared as containment zones after a 75-year-old woman, who drowned in the Kallada river on Friday, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Her sample tested positive on Sunday.