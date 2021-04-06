74% polling in Malappuram

Special security provided at 105 booths with Maoist threat

More than 74 per cent of the 33.21 lakh voters in the district exercised their franchise to elect 16 members to the Assembly on Tuesday. In the Malappuram Lok Sabha by-election too, 74.53 per cent voters polled their votes.

When Kondotty registered the highest poll percentage (77.95 %) in the district, Ponnani saw the lowest voter turnout (69.34 %). Voter turnout in other constituencies were 77.53 % in Eranad, 75.25 % in

Nilambur, 73.62 % in Wandoor, 74.01 % in Manjeri, 74.26 % in Perinthalmanna, 74.99 % in Mankada, 74.48 % in Malappuram, 69.51 % in Vengara, 74.14 % in Vallikkunnu, 73.84 % in Tirurangadi, 76.42 % in Tanur, 73.05 % in Tirur, 72.12 % in Kottakkal, and 74.20 % in Thavanur.

Brisk polling was reported from across the district soon after voting started at 7 a.m. Election officials started the polling process with a mock polling at 5.30 a.m. Some faulty machines had to be replaced after the mock polling. However, in some booths faulty voting machines caused delays.

Indian Union Muslim League Malappuram district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, who was the first voter at booth No. 95 at CKMLP School, Panakkad, had to wait until the machine was repaired.

The snag was detected after election officials applied the voter ink on Mr. Thangal’s finger.

IUML national chairman Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and Muslim Youth League State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal cast their votes at a different booth at CKMLP School, Panakkad.

P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, cast his vote at Government Model Upper Primary School, Nilambur, and E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, cast his vote at GMLP School, Vazhakkad.

Beyond 7 p.m.

Polling continued beyond 7 p.m. at several booths in the district.

As many as 4,875 polling stations were set up by including 2,122 auxiliary booths in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many as 105 booths having Maoist threat had special security. There were 194 critical booths in 76 locations across the district. Nine vulnerable booths were identified in two locations. Live webcasting facility was arranged in 2,100 booths, and full-time video recording in 86 booths.