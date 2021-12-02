74 kids rehabilitated under Sarana Balyam project
R.K. Roshni
Thiruvananthapuram,
December 02, 2021 20:22 IST
R.K. Roshni
Thiruvananthapuram,
December 02, 2021 20:22 IST
Maximum number of children rescued in Pathanamthitta district
Maximum number of children rescued in Pathanamthitta district
Related Articles
Close X
Periye twin murder case | CBI arrested innocent; they know nothing about it: CPIM district Secretary Balakrishnan
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 8:28:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/74-kids-rehabilitated-under-sarana-balyam-project/article37810146.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story