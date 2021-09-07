Kerala

7.38 lakh jabs given on Tuesday

Kerala achieved two major milestones in COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday when it managed to administer 7.38 lakh doses on a single day: the highest single-day vaccination achieved so far and simultaneously crossing the three crore mark when it comes to the total vaccine doses administered in the State.

The State has now administered 3,03,22,694 doses of vaccines, of which 2,19,86,464 have been delivered as first doses and 83,36,230 as second doses.

On Tuesday alone, 7,37,940 people received the vaccine.

The State has now vaccinated 76.61% of those above 18 years with the first dose, while 29.05% of the same group have received both doses.

As a measure of the population, 62.11 % of the population in the State has received the first dose, while 23.55% has been fully vaccinated.

Though vaccine shortage had affected the pace of vaccination in the first week of September, the State received 10 lakh doses on Monday, following which vaccination picked up again.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 10:53:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/738-lakh-jabs-given-on-tuesday/article36348264.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY