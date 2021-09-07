7.38 lakh jabs given on Tuesday

62.11 % of the population in the State has received the first dose

Kerala achieved two major milestones in COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday when it managed to administer 7.38 lakh doses on a single day: the highest single-day vaccination achieved so far and simultaneously crossing the three crore mark when it comes to the total vaccine doses administered in the State.

The State has now administered 3,03,22,694 doses of vaccines, of which 2,19,86,464 have been delivered as first doses and 83,36,230 as second doses.

On Tuesday alone, 7,37,940 people received the vaccine.

The State has now vaccinated 76.61% of those above 18 years with the first dose, while 29.05% of the same group have received both doses.

As a measure of the population, 62.11 % of the population in the State has received the first dose, while 23.55% has been fully vaccinated.

Though vaccine shortage had affected the pace of vaccination in the first week of September, the State received 10 lakh doses on Monday, following which vaccination picked up again.