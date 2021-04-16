737 cases take Thrissur’s active tally to 4,698

To bring under control: In the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Thrissur City police led by City Police Commissioner R. Aditya conducting an awareness drive in the Sakthan Market on Friday. K.K. Najeeb

Thrissur

16 April 2021 23:55 IST

District reports 245 recoveries on Friday

A total of 737 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Friday while 245 persons recovered from the viral infection.

There are 4,698 active cases in the district and 84 persons from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts. So far 1,10,472 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 1,05,119 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 715 people, including four health-care workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Friday. Of them, 88 are above the age of 60 and 24 children below 10. In all, 3,099 people are under home care.

So far 4,80,166 persons have taken the first dose of the vaccine in the district while 54,050 people have taken the second dose.