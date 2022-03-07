734 more reach Kerala from Ukraine

Total number of returnees since evacuation began is 2,816

More Keralites evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga reached Kerala on Monday. The State government said 734 Keralites who had landed in New Delhi and Mumbai on evacuation flights have reached the State, taking the total number of returnees since the evacuation began to 2,816.

Three chartered flights from New Delhi landed in Kochi during the course of the day and a fourth one was expected in Kochi on Monday night, the government said. The first flight that arrived at 1.20 a.m. carried 178 passengers on board and the second, which arrived an hour later, carried 173 passengers. As many as 178 more passengers arrived by 6.30 p.m, while 158 were scheduled to arrive by the fourth chartered flight.

Meanwhile, 227 students evacuated arrived in Mumbai on Monday. Of this, 205 have reached Kerala, the State government said. The remaining 22 students are expected to reach early Tuesday morning.