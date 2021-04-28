732 test positive in Wayanad

KALPETTA

28 April 2021 23:24 IST

As many as 732 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 711 patients, including seven health workers, were infected through local contact and 21 people had returned from other States.

The district has so far reported 38,606 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 30,204 have recovered from the disease, including 278 persons on the day.

The total number of active cases as on date was 7,510 in the district. As many as 2,935 persons are under observation.

