73% turn up to vote in Kollam

KOLLAM

08 December 2020 23:55 IST

All major fronts confident of good show

With the district reporting no major dip in the voter turnout due to the pandemic, all the fronts seem quite optimistic about the electoral outcome.

The final polling percentage in the district has been recorded as 73.43 which includes 73.11% male votes and 73.7 % female votes. The percentage of transpersons who cast their votes is 15.79.

While Kollam Corporation registered a voter turnout of 66%, the percentage in the four municipalities are Paravur (73), Punalur (73), Karunagapplly (79) and Kottarakra (68). Among the block panchayats Oachira recorded the highest polling percentage of 78 while the same in other blocks are as follows: Kottarakara (73), Chittumala (74), Chavara (76), Cahdayamangalam (73), Ithikkara (73), Mukhathala (73), Sasthamcotta (77), Pathanapuram (72), Vettikavala (73), and Anchal (72).

The LDF leadership in the district is confident about retaining their dominance, especially in Kollam Corporation and the district panchayat.

“We have fielded a total of 1,598 candidates and the poll victory in 2015 local body elections and 2016 Assembly elections will be repeated. We are certain that there will be an improvement in vote share too. In 2015 we had lost four out of the total 26 seats in district panchayat and this time we will reclaim Chavara, Thevalakkara, Kalayapuram, and Vettikavala seats. In the last local body polls the voters had elected LDF in 77 out of the total 85 local bodies,” said S.Sudevan, CPI(M) district secretary.

According to DCC president Bindu Krishna, the UDF will win all the local bodies in the district with a thumping majority. “Disgruntled over the corrupt LDF governance during the last four-and-a-half years, the people of Kollam turned out in big numbers to cast their votes in favour of the UDF,” she said.

She added that the front could make a significant headway in Kollam Corporation, the district panchayat, block panchayats and all grama panchayts. “The people in the district have cast their votes to dislodge the ruling front and the verdict will be an answer to LDF government’s attempts to hide massive corruption,” she said.

The NDA camp is equally hopeful and the leaders say the front will wrest power in several seats. “For the first time BJP will rule Kollam Corporation and we will emerge as a strong Opposition in many parts. As per the post-polling reports, we are all set to make history,” said BJP district president B.B. Gopakumar.