73 candidates in Palakkad district

Thrithala, Mannarkkad have 11 candidates each

As many as 73 candidates are contesting the 12 Assembly constituencies in the district when the deadline for withdrawal of nominations passed on Monday afternoon.

Seven candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday. Mannarkkad and Thrithala have the largest number of candidates at 11 each. Kongad, Tarur and Ottapalam have the lowest number at four each.

Chittur has six candidates, Malampuzha five, Pattambi six, Alathur five, Palakkad seven, Nenmara five, and Shoranur five.

The following is the list of candidates:

Chittur

K. Krishnankutty (JD-S), Sumesh Achuthan (Cong), V. Natesan (BJP), A.

Chandran (BSP), N.S.K. Puram Sasikumar (ind) and K. Prameela (ind).

Pattambi

Mohammed Mushin (CPI), Riyas Mukkoli (Cong), K.M. Haridas (BJP), T.P.

Narayanan (BSP), S.P. Ameer Ali (SDPI), and S. Mujeeb Rahman (WPI).

Malampuzha

S.K. Ananthakrishnan (Cong), A. Prabhakaran (CPI-M), C. Krishnakumar (BJP), K. Prasad (SUCI), and S. Abdul Raheem (ind).

Kongad

U.C. Raman (IUML), K. Santhakumari (CPI-M), M. Suresh Babu (BJP), and

P.E. Guruvayurappan (BSP).

Mannarkkad

N. Shamsuddin (IUML), K.P. Suresh Raj (CPI), Agali Naseema P. (AIADMK), Sivadasan (BSP), Ajikumar (ind), James Master (ind), Shibu George (ind), Shamsuddin (ind), Shamsuddin (ind), Sumesh (ind), and Suresh Babu (ind).

Alathur

K.D. Prasenan (CPI-M), Palayam Pradeep (Cong), Prasanth Sivan (BJP), Chandran (BSP), and M. Rajesh (ind).

Tharoor

P.P. Sumod (CPI-M), K.A. Sheeba (Cong), K.P. Jayaprakash (BJP), and C.A. Usha Kumari (WPI).

Palakkad

Shafi Parambil (Cong), E. Sreedharan (BJP), C.P. Pramod (CPI-M), E.D.K. Valsan (BSP), K. Jayaprakash (SFB), K. Rajesh (ABHM), and V. Sachithanandan (ind).

Nemmara

K. Babu (CPI-M), C.N. Vijayakrishnan (CMP), A.N. Anurag (BDJS), C. Prakash (BSP), and Babu (ind).

Ottappalam

K. Premkumar (CPI-M), Dr. P. Sarin (Cong), P. Venugopalan (BJP), and P.P. Sivan (BSP).

Shoranur

T.H. Firos Babu (Cong), P. Mammikutty (CPI-M), Sandeep Warrier (BJP), Mohammed Mustafa (SDPI), and T.C. Ayyappankutty (BSP).

Thrithala

V.T. Balram (Cong), M.B. Rajesh (CPI-M), Shanku T. Das (BJP), M.K. Abdul Nazar (SDPI), Rajagopal Thrithala (BSP), E.V. Nooruddin (ind), K. Balaraman (ind), T.T. Balaraman (ind), Rajesh (ind), Sreenivas Kuruppath (ind) and Husain Thattathazhath (ind).