73 boats registered for Nehru Trophy boat race

As many as 73 boats, including 19 chundan vallams (snakeboats), will participate under nine categories in the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) to be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 10.

The registration of boats for this year’s race closed on Saturday. Besides snakeboat race, competitions will be held under churulan (three boats); iruttu kuthi ‘A’ (four boats); iruttu kuthi ‘B’ (16 boats); iruttu kuthi ‘C’ (14 boats); veppu ‘A’ (seven boats); veppu ‘B’ (four boats); thekkanodi thara (three boats); and thekkanodi kettu (three boats) categories.

Last year 72 boats, including 19 snakeboats, participated under nine categories in the NTBR.

Snakeboats registered for the NTBR are Payippadan Chundan (Alappuzha Town Boat Club); Alappadan Chundan (South Paravoor Boat Club); Champakulam Chundan (Punnamada Boat Club); Cheruthana Puthan Chundan (New Cheruthana Boat Club); Jawahar Thayankari Chundan (Jawahar Boat Club); Payippadan Chundan II (Payippad Boat Club); Valiya Diwanji Chundan (Changanassery Boat Club); Karuvatta Chundan (Town Boat Club, Karichal); Thalavady Chundan (UBC, Kainakary); Niranom Chundan (Niranom Boat Club); Nadubhagom Chundan (Kumarakom Town Boat Club); St. George Chundan (St. Joseph Boat Club); Sreevinayakan Chundan (SH Boat Club); Melpadam Chundan (KBC and SFBC, Kumarakom); VeeyapuramChundan (VBC, Kainakary); St. Pius X Chundan (St. Pius X Boat Club); Anari Chundan (Jesus Boat Club); Ayaparambha Pandi Chundan (Makombu Thekkekara Boat Club) and Karichal Chundan (Pallathuruthy Boat Club).

Meanwhile, the mascot of the 70th edition of the NTBR, a kingfisher rowing a canoe, was named ‘Neelu’ on Saturday. The name was announced by District Collector and Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) chairperson Alex Varghese in a function held at Alappuzha Collectorate. Mr. Varghese handed over the mascot with the name to film star Ganapathi.

Earlier, the organisers of the boat race invited entries for naming the mascot. The NTBRS received 609 entries. Of these, 33 people suggested the name ‘Neelu’. Malappuram native Keerthy Vijayan was declared the winner of the contest through a draw of lot. The winner will receive a gold coin sponsored by Noor Jewellery at Mullakkal in Alappuzha.

The mascot designed by graphic designer K.V. Bijimol from Ranni in Pathanamthitta was unveiled on July 9.

Subcollector and NTBRS secretary Sameer Kishan and others were present at the function.