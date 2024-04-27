72.9% voter turnout recorded in Thrissur 

April 27, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

The Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 72.9% in the general elections on Friday. This includes 71.87% men, 73.84 % women and 30% transgenders. According to the final official figures, 10,81,125 of the total number of 14,830,55 voters exercised their franchise.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Suresh Gopi said that after polling day, his confidence of winning from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency had doubled. “However, people’s verdict is final. Let us wait till June 4,” he said.

