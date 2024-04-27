ADVERTISEMENT

72.9% voter turnout recorded in Thrissur 

April 27, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 72.9% in the general elections on Friday. This includes 71.87% men, 73.84 % women and 30% transgenders. According to the final official figures, 10,81,125 of the total number of 14,830,55 voters exercised their franchise.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Suresh Gopi said that after polling day, his confidence of winning from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency had doubled. “However, people’s verdict is final. Let us wait till June 4,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US