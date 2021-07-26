727 test positive in capital

Test positivity rate falls to 6.8%

The capital district’s COVID-19 active case load fell considerably to 10,762 on Monday. The test positivity rate (TPR) also slid to 6.8% when 727 people tested positive, even as 1,031 people recovered from the disease.

As many as 665 of the fresh cases have been attributed to contact transmission of the disease, while the source of infection of the others are unknown. Two health workers were also among those who were diagnosed with the disease.

The district administration has currently placed 30,654 people in quarantine for COVID-19 symptoms. The district’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,188 with 11 more deaths were attributed to the disease on the day.

District Collector Navjot Khosa has declared Mulloor ward in Thiruvananthapuram as containment zone and Sasthampoika in Chempakasseri ward in Pazhayakunnummel grama panchayat as micro-containment zone. The move comes amid rising TPRs in these areas.

Shops that sell food and other essential commodities, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish and animal feed, and bakeries can operate in these places from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ration outlets, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops and Milma booths can function on all days until 5 p.m. Only home delivery will be permitted in restaurants and hotels that can operate from 7 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. Dine-in and take-away facilities have been prohibited in such places.