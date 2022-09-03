72,666 applications for Plus One supplementary allotment

The maximum number of applications are from Malappuram

As many as 72,666 applications have been received for supplementary allotment to Plus One higher secondary courses. Of these, 67,807 applications were for renewal and 4,859 were fresh. The number of merit vacancies is 50,836.

The maximum number of applications are from Malappuram – 18,014. The vacancies in the district come to 6,812. The number of applications from Kozhikode and Palakkad are 8,959 and 8,525 against 4,349 and 5,425 vacancies.

Conditions

Only students who had applied in the main allotment phase but did not get allotment or those who could not apply during the main phase could apply for supplementary allotment. Students who had taken admission in any quota, or those who did not appear for admission despite getting allotment in the main phase or those who took admission under any quota but then took transfer certificate were not eligible to apply.

The supplementary allotment will be published on September 6, and admissions can be taken on September 12 and 13.