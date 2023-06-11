₹72.6 crore for road renovation works in Wayanad constituency

June 11, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has allotted a sum of ₹72.6 crore for renovation works of 15 roads in Wayanad constituency.

The Ministry allotted the amount under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the 2023-2024 financial year after the intervention of the former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, the Ministry had allotted funds for the renovation works of 13 roads, but after the intervention of Mr. Gandhi, two more roads in Wayanad district were also included in the PMGSY project.

Mr. Gandhi had requested the Ministry to add more roads in Wayanad district after considering the low connectivity of roads in the backward district.

The renovation works of 66.3 km of roads in Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, Kalpetta, Vandoor, Kalikavu and Nilambur blocks in the Wayanad constituency would be carried out under the project.