7,252 MSMEs established in Alappuzha under Year of Enterprises 2.0

March 15, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A total of 7,252 enterprises have been established in Alappuzha under the Samrambhaka Varsham 2.0 (Year of Enterprises 2.0) project of the Industries department in 2023-24.

The government launched the Year of Enterprises scheme in 2022. Phase II of the project aims to establish one lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the State including 7,000 units in Alappuzha district in 2023-24.

Officials said the district had already surpassed the target. “The second phase of the scheme saw the district garnering investments worth ₹411.8 crore and generating 13,721 jobs so far,” said an official.

In the commercial sector, 3,133 enterprises have been established. It is followed by the service sector (3,058) and the production sector (1,061). Among the entrepreneurs, 43% have been women. “Among the grama panchayats, Aroor leads the tally with 113 MSMEs. Of the six municipalities, Alappuzha sits at the top with 372 units. We expect more units to be established in the district before the end of the fiscal,” the official added.

In 2022-23, 9,953 enterprises had been established in the district. The first phase of the scheme saw the district drawing investments to the tune of ₹527.57 crore, while generating 21,213 jobs.

The Industries department is implementing the Year of Enterprises with the support of various departments and agencies including planning, cooperation, labour, finance, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, local bodies and Kudumbashree among others.

A district-level monitoring committee with the District Collector as chairman and the District Industries Centre general manager as convenor oversees the project implementation. To successfully implement Year of Enterprises 2.0, 86 enterprise development executives have been appointed in 72 grama panchayats and six municipalities in the district. The executives provide ideas for new ventures, creating awareness about entrepreneurship among the public and supporting aspiring entrepreneurs, especially the youth, gulf returnees, and woman and women groups, who wish to establish ventures.

The government provides financial and marketing support to entrepreneurs and enhances their skills and knowledge. It also ensures MSMEs receive subsidies and loans. Programmes are being conducted in all local bodies in the district to detail various schemes of the government. Help desks in local bodies function every Monday and Wednesday to assist entrepreneurs.