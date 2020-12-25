721 posts to be created in aided colleges

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday decided to create 721 posts in various aided arts and science colleges in the State.

The government will implement the Navajeevan programme to help those in the 50-65 age group who have registered in employment exchanges and are yet to get a job. With the help of financial institutions, loans with subsidy will be provided to them to commence business.

The Cabinet gave approval for installing 5 TPH Pressure Filtration and Spin Flash Drying System at a cost of ₹65 crore in the Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML). The KMML also got permission to create 235 posts for its Mineral Separation Unit.

Salary revision will be effected for all holding approved posts in the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation. Pay revision as per the 10th Kerala Pay Revision Commission recommendations will be implemented for those holding the approved posts in the Centre for Heritage Studies.

Ornamental fish farmers affected by the 2018 floods will get ₹7.9 lakh as compensation from the CMDRF. Twenty traders being displaced from East Fort in the capital will be rehabilitated in 5.9 sq m to be leased for three years in Vanchiyoor village. Within 12 years, they will be rehabilitated in the proposed KSRTC complex.

Postings

The Cabinet appointed former IAS officer B.S. Mavoji as Chairman of the Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. S. Ajayakumar, former MP, and Soumya Soman of Idukki have been appointed members of the commission.

A. Shibu, an officer of the Kerala State Civil Service who has been conferred IAS, has been posted as Housing Commissioner.

He will also hold the additional charge of Secretary, Housing Board.

John V. Samuel, conferred IAS, has been posted as Secretary, Land Board. V. R. Vinod, the third officer from the Kerala State Civil Service to be conferred IAS, will be posted as Rural Development Commissioner once incumbent A. Padmakumar retires this month.