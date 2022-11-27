72-year-old man killed in accident in Idukki

November 27, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

A 72-year-old house owner was killed and two others injured at Thovalapadi near Nedumkandam in Idukki after an under-construction septic tank caved in on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Chirayil Puthenveetil Mathukkutti, the police said. The accident took place at 2 p.m. on Sunday. When Mathukkutti and two others were working inside the pit, the earth caved in. Other workers and locals rushed him to the hospital at Nedumkandam, but he was pronounced dead. The body was shifted to Nedukandam taluk hospital for post-mortem. The injured workers were admitted to a private hospital at Nedumkandam.