72 renovated toilets opened at KSRTC depots

Transport Minister Antony Raju says all the KSRTC bus stations in the State will be renovated in a similar way. Passenger waiting areas will also be equipped with uniform chairs, new fans, LED lights, free drinking water.

April 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The toilet facilities in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) depots sported a new look with the State government opening renovated toilets for passengers. The renovation works were carried out in 72 depots following complaints from passengers about unsanitary conditions at the facilities.

For the renovation works, a civil maintenance and welfare committee was formed in all the depots concerned with unit officer as chairman, along with officials and representatives of the recognised trade unions as members of the panel. As many as 72 toilets have been renovated at a cost of up to ₹5 lakh per depot. Toilets have also been constructed under the “Take a Break” project in association with nine local self-government bodies.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who inaugurated the renovated toilets online, said that all the KSRTC bus stations in the State will be renovated in the same way. A report has been sought from the Chief Managing Director (CMD) of KSRTC for giving common colour to KSRTC depots, the Minister said.

Passenger waiting areas will also be equipped with uniform chairs, new fans, LED lights, free drinking water etc. The Minister also stated that the renovations will be completed within six months after allocating ₹10 lakh to each depot from the plan fund.

