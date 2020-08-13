72 contract COVID-19 in Alappuzha

With 70 recoveries, the district has 1,162 active cases

The district registered 72 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The fresh cases include 59 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, five Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at the Nooranad unit and four persons each who came from abroad and other States.

Of the total contact cases, at least 16 were reported from Thumpoly, 10 from Alappuzha and nine from Cherthala.

Wards 5 and 10 in Perumbalam, wards 2 and 9 in Thiruvanvandoor, ward 8 in Kanjikuzhy, ward 9 in Thanneermukkom and ward 8 in Punnapra North grama panchayat and ward 36 (western side of national highway) in Kayamkulam and ward 43 in Alappuzha municipality were designated containment zones.

Meanwhile, 70 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative. The number of active cases in the district stands at