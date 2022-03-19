719 new cases reported in State

The State’s active case pool continues to dip

Kerala registered 719 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, when 20,250 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool continues to dip and as on Saturday, there are 6,148 patients with COVID-19 (active cases) in the State. A total of 915 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 10.7% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Hospitalisations due to COVID-19 are declining steadily. On Saturday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State is 698. New hospital admissions on the day was 98.

On Saturday, the State declared 12 COVID-19 deaths, of which five occurred in the last 24 hours and seven deaths occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 118 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 67,315. Of these, 31, 574 (46.7 %) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,26,554 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 152 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 135, Kottayam 76, Kozhikode 62, Kollam 57, Pathanamthitta 46, Idukki 38, Thrissur 34, Alappuzha 28, Kannur 28, Palakkad 20, Malappuram 22, Wayanad 15, and Kasaragod 6 cases.