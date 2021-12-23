718 job seekers given placements at mega job fair

MALAPPURAM

23 December 2021 22:44 IST

1,972 shortlisted for remaining posts in 3,900 vacancies

As many as 718 job seekers were given placements and 1,972 shortlisted at a mega employment fair organised by the District Employment Exchange at Madin Polytechnic College here.

The employment mela titled Niyukti pulled in 7,239 job seekers to try a hand at the 3,800-odd vacancies offered by 73 companies from IT, textile, jewellery, automobile, administration, marketing, hospitality

and healthcare sectors. The organisers said that the response was immense and the turnout the largest so far in the State.

There were opportunities for people with qualifications as low as seventh standard and as high as postgraduate. A special Indian Army stall helped the youngsters get better awareness about the army job

possibilities.

District Panchayat President M.K. Rafeekha inaugurated the job fair. District Collector V.R. Premkumar presided over the function. Ms. Rafeekha said that the job fair had breathed a new life to the

employment market badly affected by COVID-19.

Until COVID-19, the Niyukti job fair was held in three zones across the State. However, the pandemic prompted the government to conduct the job fairs in all districts.

Malappuram Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi, councillors K.P. Shareef and A.P. Shihab, Regional Employment Deputy Director C. Rama, Sub Regional Employment Officer M. Radhakrishnan, District Employment Officer M. Sunita, and Madin Polytechnic College Principal C.P. Abdul Hameed spoke.