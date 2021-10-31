7,167 new COVID cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

31 October 2021 21:19 IST

Only 8 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals

Kerala reported 7,167 new cases of COVID-19 when 65,158 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool had 79,185 patients on Sunday, with 6,439 people reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 8 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 31,681 with the State adding 167 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Sunday. These include 14 deaths which occurred in the past few days, 146 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021 and 7 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped to 1,124 on Sunday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped to 458.

On Sunday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 515. The total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State has come down to 7,276.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 49,68,657 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,046 cases,Thiruvananthapuram 878, Thrissur 753, Kozhikode 742, Kollam 592, Idukki 550, Kottayam 506, Pathanamthitta 447, Palakkad 339, Malappuram 334, Kannur 304, Alappuzha 270, Wayanad 269 and Kasaragod 137 cases.