7,163 new cases, 6,960 recover

Thiruvananthapuram

26 October 2021 20:48 IST

The State reported 7,163 new cases of COVID-19 when 79,122 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The active case pool had 74,456 patients on Tuesday, with 6,960 more recovering.

According to the Health Department, only 10% of the active cases are currently in hospitals or first-line/second-line treatment centres

The cumulative case fatality in the State now stands at 29,355 with the State adding 482 deaths to the toll list on Tuesday. These include 90 deaths which occurred in the past few days, 341 undeclared deaths during the period before June 2021 and 51 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in the State was 1,205 on Tuesday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 475.

On Tuesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 614. The total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe infection in hospitals across the State dropped from 8,752 on Monday to 8,565 on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, the proportion of breakthrough infections amongst the positive cases reported on the day had climbed to 36.4%. This increase is to be expected as the proportion of the vaccinated population goes up in the State.

In the week from October 17 to 23, the new cases went down by 4%, in comparison to the week before. The number of active cases went down by 16%, hospitalisations by 13 % and ICU occupancy by 12 % this week when compared to the week before.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 49,29,158 cases.

Among the districts, Thrissur had the highest number of new cases with 974 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 808, Kottayam 762, Kozhikode 722, Ernakulam 709, Kollam 707, Palakkad 441, Kannur 427, Pathanamthitta 392, Malappuram 336, Alappuzha 318, Idukki 274, Wayanad 166, and Kasaragod 127.