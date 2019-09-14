₹71.5-crore hospital project at Mattannur

A ₹71.5-crore project for developing a specialty hospital at Mattannur here is set to be completed in a year.

The project included in the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) envisages construction of a four-storey hospital building on a plot handed over by the Pazhassi Irrigation Project near the court at Mattannur. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is the special purpose vehicle for carrying out the project.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the Health Department was working to make the hospital project a reality within a year through joint efforts. Addressing a meeting of the organising committee for the function to mark the commencement of the project work at Mattannur on September 13, the Minister said that ₹71.5 crore had been sanctioned under KIIFB for the construction work. Several new posts of staff should be created for the hospital, she added. The development of such a specialty hospital was Mattannur’s dream project after the Kannur International Airport.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the commencement of work in the first week of October, according to a press release. A 101-member organising committee with Mattannur municipal chairperson Anitha Venu as chairperson and municipal vice-chairman P. Purushothaman as general convener has been formed.