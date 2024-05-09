71.42% pass in VHSE exams in Kerala

As many as 71.42% of the students who appeared for the vocational higher secondary examinations this year have passed. This is 6.97 percentage points lower than that last year’s 78.39.

As many as 27,586 students had appeared for the examinations, and 19,702 qualified – 8,821 girls (83.41%) and 10,881 boys (63.96%). The pass percentage in Science was 70.13, Commerce – 76.48, and Humanities – 71.58.

Wayanad district had the highest pass percentage – 85.21, while Kasaragod had the least – 61.31. Three of the four schools for those with speech and hearing challenges registered 100% results.

Of the 12 schools with 100% results, eight were government schools and four aided. Fifty-nine schools also had pass percentage below 50%. This was only 20 last year.

The number up students securing full A+ grade was 251, down from 383 students last year. Last date to apply for revaluation and scrutiny is May 14. Last date to apply for SAY/improvement examinations is May 15. The SAY exams will be held from June 12.

