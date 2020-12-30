714 cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

30 December 2020 23:32 IST

602 test positive in Kollam and 542 in Kottayam

As many as 714 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 667 people contracted the virus through local contact and among these, the contact source of 42 cases were yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Pandalam reported 46 cases, followed by Ranni-Perunad with 41 cases. Meanwhile, the disease claimed two more lives in the district.

The victims were identified as a 47-year-old Pathanamthitta native and 52 year old woman from Kadapra.

With 422 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5177 active cases.

Kollam

The district reported 602 new cases of COVID-19 and 389 recoveries on Wednesday. Among the patients are 593 contact cases, four NRIs, three persons who had travelled from another State and two cases with no known source.

While 1,344 people completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 1,38,464 primary and 12,891 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

Kottayam

As many as 542 people s tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Wednesday Of the fresh cases, all but five persons contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 50 children and 107 people s aged above 60.

With 70 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally followed by Changanassery and Kooropada with 24 cases each