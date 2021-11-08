7,124 new cases in Kerala

Kerala logged 7,124 new cases of COVID-19 when 65,306 samples were tested in 24 hours. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 50,15,505 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 33,716 with the State adding 201 deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. These include 21 recent deaths, 153 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021 and 27 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families

The State’s active case pool had 72,310 patients on Sunday, with 7,488 persons recovering from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 7.2% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres

ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State now stands at 1,008 cases. The number of patients requiring ventilator support remains unchanged at 412.

On Sunday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 327. Hospitalisation is declining and at present, 6,621 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID-19 in hospitals across the State.

Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,061 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,052, Thrissur 726, Kozhikode 722, Kollam 622, Kottayam 517, Kannur 388, Idukki 384, Wayanad 322, Pathanamthitta 318, Malappuram 314, Alappuzha 303, Palakkad 278 and Kasaragod 117 cases