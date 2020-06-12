71-year-old who died in Kannur tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

Kannur

12 June 2020 22:37 IST

Mumbai returnee suffered from high fever and diarrhoea

A 71-year-old man, who was in home quarantine after returning from Mumbai, died of COVID-19 at Kannur District Hospital on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as N. Hussain, a resident of Irrikur. He had returned from Mumbai on May 9 with his family members, including his wife, daughter, son-in-law and their three children.

He suffered from high fever and diarrhoea following which he was immediately taken to the COVID treatment centre at Anjarakandy where his swab was collected, and he was later shifted to the Kannur District Hospital, said District Medical Officer K. Narayana Nayak.

It was a sudden death. He was a heart patient and suffered from diabetes. He was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 later, said Dr. Nayak.

The Health Department is in the process of collecting samples of his immediate relatives and others who came in contact with him.

Norms violated

Meanwhile, people could be seen gathering without maintaining physical-distancing in the city and rural areas in complete violation of rules to prevent the spread of the disease.

Physical-distancing is not being maintained at shops and hotels. Even buses were seen carrying more people than allowed.

United Democratic Front activists celebrated the front’s deputy mayor candidate’s victory by throwing all norms to the wind at the District Collectorate where the election was held.