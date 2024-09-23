GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

71-year-old farmer seriously injured in wild elephant attack at Kanthallur

He was at his farmland to collect tamarind. It is suspected that a tuskless male elephant attacked him

Published - September 23, 2024 09:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sasi Kumar K 10408
A joint action council stages a protest in front of the Payas Nagar forest station at Kanthallur in Idukki on Monday.

A joint action council stages a protest in front of the Payas Nagar forest station at Kanthallur in Idukki on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 71-year-old farmer was seriously injured in an attack by a wild elephant at Pampumpara, near Kanthallur, on Monday.

Pampumpara resident Thomas, alias Kunjappi, and his wife Sicily were at their farmland to collect tamarind around 7 a.m. When they noticed the presence of the wild elephant, they tried to run away, but the elephant attacked Mr. Thomas. His wife had a narrow escape. Mr. Thomas was rushed to a hospital at Marayur and later shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Protest held

A joint action council staged a protest in front of the Payas Nagar forest station at Kanthallur demanding immediate steps to prevent the wild elephant menace in Kanthallur grama panchayat. “Wild elephants have been roaming the farmlands and human settlements at Kanthallur for a month. Forest department officials failed to prevent the wild elephant attack,” said Kumaravel, a resident of Kanthallur.

“We demand that the Forest department take immediate steps to chase the wild elephants away from farmlands,” said Mr. Kumaravel.

Earlier incidents

On September 6, a wild elephant entered the Kanthallur town causing panic. On September 8, a wild elephant entered the compound of a resort at Kanthallur, causing large-scale damage.

Meanwhile, Marayur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) P.J. Shuhaib said the Forest department had already allocated ₹50,000 as primary financial assistance for treating the injured farmer. “It is suspected that the farmer was attacked by tuskless male elephant and after the incident the elephant moved back to the forest. The Forest department will take immediate steps to prevent the wild elephant menace at Kanthallur,” said the official.

Published - September 23, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.