71 of 79 cases through contact

The COVID-19 First-Line Treatment Centre at the Arabic College of Hamdan Foundation in Elamad panchayat

KOLLAM

20 July 2020 23:31 IST

467 active cases in Kollam as 12 more persons recover

A total of 79 persons from the district, including two health-care workers and a BSF jawan, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday.

The patients include 71 contact cases, five persons who came from abroad and two cases with no contact history.

The district has been reporting a consistent spike in caseload in the past three days with 75 and 53 persons testing positive on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Kollam currently has 467 active cases and 8,181 persons under surveillance. The district reported 12 recoveries on Monday.

Treatment centres

As part of COVID-19 containment measures, the district administration has opened seven First-Line Treatment Centres that can accommodate 1,360 patients. Besides the two centres — Mercy Hospital, Valakam, and the new hockey stadium at Asramam — that are already functional, five more centres will be admitting COVID-19 patients.

While the centre at Sasthamcotta has 300 beds, those at Hamdan Foundation and Shine Complex have 200 and 250 beds respectively.

The District Collector on Monday imposed severe restrictions on all government offices in Kollam. Only one gate of the Civil Station will be opened and the entry of visitors will be strictly regulated. Thermal scanning will be mandatory at all offices and the Collector has also instructed to intensify awareness drives in coastal areas.