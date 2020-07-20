71 of 79 cases through contact

A total of 79 persons from the district, including two health-care workers and a BSF jawan, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday.
The patients include 71 contact cases, five persons who came from abroad and two cases with no contact history.
The district has been reporting a consistent spike in caseload in the past three days with 75 and 53 persons testing positive on Sunday and Saturday respectively.
Kollam currently has 467 active cases and 8,181 persons under surveillance. The district reported 12 recoveries on Monday.
Treatment centres
As part of COVID-19 containment measures, the district administration has opened seven First-Line Treatment Centres that can accommodate 1,360 patients. Besides the two centres — Mercy Hospital, Valakam, and the new hockey stadium at Asramam — that are already functional, five more centres will be admitting COVID-19 patients.
While the centre at Sasthamcotta has 300 beds, those at Hamdan Foundation and Shine Complex have 200 and 250 beds respectively.
The District Collector on Monday imposed severe restrictions on all government offices in Kollam. Only one gate of the Civil Station will be opened and the entry of visitors will be strictly regulated. Thermal scanning will be mandatory at all offices and the Collector has also instructed to intensify awareness drives in coastal areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath