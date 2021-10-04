71 Odonate species identified by volunteers

Thiruvananthapuram

04 October 2021 21:15 IST

Citizen scientists contribute to project as part of Dragonfly Festival Thumbimaholtsavam 2021

Around 80 volunteers from across Kerala, mostly students, sacrificed their Sunday morning slumber and assumed the role of citizen scientists, scouring their backyard and neighbouring wetlands to observe Odonates (dragonflies and damselflies).

Nature enthusiasts and senior citizens also contributed to the participatory project under the Regional BioBlitz organized by WWF India, Society for Odonate Studies (SOS) and Thumbipuranam as part of the Dragonfly Festival Thumbimaholtsavam 2021.

The observations were uploaded on online platforms. There were around 400 entries in the Facebook group “Dragonflies and Damselflies” maintained by SOS. A total of 71 species were uploaded.

The most common species observed were Neurothemis fulvia (Fulvous Forest Skimmer), Rhyothemis variegate (Common Picture-wing) and Orthetrum luzonicum (Marsh skimmer). Calocypha laidlawi (Myristica sapphire), Melanoneura bilineata and Idionyx gomantakensis (Goan shadow dancer) were the rare ones observed.

After spending hours in the field observing the odonates flying and hovering high and low and seeing them perched on leaves, twigs and grass, Nandini, a Class VIII student from Thiruvananthapuram said she was mesmerized by the great diversity in dragonflies, their vivid colours, anatomy and unique behaviour. “The field experience has really opened my eyes to the variety of life there is in the many different habitats around us,” she says.

Kerala is rich with around 175 species of Dragonflies and Damselflies. Amongst this, 65 are endemic species. “Thumbimaholtsavam” 2021-22 will continue till February 2022 and citizens are encouraged to explore and learn about these less-known wonders of the natural world.

Observations can be uploaded on iNaturalist, India biodiversity Portal or the “Dragonflies of Kerala” Facebook page and experts will guide the contributors in identifying species. Wetland biomonitoring, awareness sessions, photography and quiz competitions are the future programmes envisioned for Thumbimaholtsavam.

For details, contact WWF India, Kerala State Office or Society for Odonate Studies at 9895428102/ 9446484573.