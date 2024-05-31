GIFT a SubscriptionGift
70th edition of Nehru Trophy Boat Race to be held on August 10

Published - May 31, 2024 06:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) will be held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 10. The date was finalised in a meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS) executive committee held at the district collectorate conference hall here on Thursday.

The meeting approved the budget report for the 69th edition of the race. The NTBRS generated a revenue of ₹2.87 crore last year. After all expenses, it made a profit of ₹3.28 lakh.

Officials said that various subcommittees will be constituted for the smooth conduct of the race in the next meeting of the NTBRS in the first week of June.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, District Collector and NTBRS chairperson Alex Varghese, Subcollector and NTBRS secretary Sameer Kishan, Irrigation department executive engineer M.C. Sajeevkumar, former MLAs- C.K. Sadasivan, and K.K. Shaju attended the meeting.

