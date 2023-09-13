70th birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi on Oct. 3 

September 13, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

The 70th birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi will be held at Amritapuri on October 3, the Math authorities have said. Delegates representing 193 nations from the United Nations will visit Amritapuri to attend the event that will take place inside a specially erected pandal at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. Amrita Keerthi award presentation, community wedding, distribution of clothing and the distribution of certificates to 3,000 individuals who successfully completed vocational training programmes initiated by the Math in various regions of the country will be organised. Mata Amritanandamayi will deliver her birthday message and the Math will unveil its forthcoming charitable initiatives during the celebrations. Swami Amritaswaroopanandapuri, vice-chairman of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, will conduct ‘gurupada puja’ while students from Amrita University and Amrita Vidyalayams will present cultural programmes. Rath yatras, originating from different parts of the country on September 27, will converge in a grand procession and arrive at Amritapuri on October 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.