August 10, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The byelections held in 17 local body wards in Kerala on Thursday saw a voter turnout of 70.42%, the State Election Commission said. The votes will be counted across various centres on Friday. The results can be accessed on the ‘Trend’ platform on the Commission’s website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in. In all, 54 candidates were in the fray in the bypolls held to the 17 local body wards, which included two block panchayat wards and 15 grama panchayat wards.

