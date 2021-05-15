Kerala

702 new COVID-19 cases in Wayanad; TPR at 24.48%

As many as 702 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Saturday. The test positivity rate (TPR) on the day was 24.48%.

Of the new cases, 700 patients, including nine health workers, were infected through local contact and two persons had returned from other States.

The district has so far reported 51,957 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 36,379 persons have recovered from the disease, including 479 persons on Saturday.

The total number of active cases is 14,708 and as many as 35,380 persons are under observation.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district in wake of increasing TPR. As it was found that many quarantined patients had violated the COVID-19 protocol, a special police squad under the supervision of Additional Police Superintendent, Wayanad, was constituted to strengthen inspections, said Wayanad Police Chief Aravind Sukumar in a release here. The district cyber cell was also checking the tower location of quarantined persons, he added.

The police registered cases against seven persons for violating quarantine restrictions on Saturday, said Mr. Sukumar. Cases were also registered against 12 persons for violating lockdown restrictions and fines imposed on 155 persons for not wearing masks and failing to maintain physical distancing.

