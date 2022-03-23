702 new cases in State

903 people recover from the disease

Kerala reported 702 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday when 23,238 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool declined further and as of Wednesday there are 5,091 active cases in the State. A total of 903 people were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 10% of the active cases are currently hospitalised

On Wednesday, the number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State dwindled further to 500. New hospital admissions on the day were 80.

On Wednesday, the State declared 8 COVID deaths, of which two deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while six are deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 53 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 67,476. Of these, 31, 708 (46.9 %) deaths were added after October 2021 following the death reconciliation exercise

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65, 29,049 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases at 155, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 81, Kottayam 71, Kozhikode 67, Pathanamthitta 61, Kollam 48, Thrissur 47, Idukki 41, Kannur 35, Malappuram 34, Alappuzha 23, Palakkad 19 , Wayanad 13 and Kasaragod 7 cases.