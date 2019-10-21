70.07% voter turnout in Konni

The Konni Assembly segment registered a fairly good polling percentage in the byelection on Monday. Official sources placed the average polling percentage at 70.07.

A total of 1,38,708 people, 74,143 of them women, exercised their franchise in Konni on Monday. The constituency houses 1,97,956 voters. The polling began at a slow pace at 7 a.m. because of rain in almost all the 212 polling booths in the constituency.

However, it started slowly picking up with the intensity of the rain coming down by 10 a.m.

Sunny by noon

The average polling percentage of 6.09% recorded by the election authorities at 8 a.m. went up to 20.06% by 10 a.m. However, the day turned sunny by noon and the constituency had recorded 45.69% at 12 noon.

The polling percentage rose to 64.21 by 4.30 p.m. with 1,27,119 people casting their vote. The figure went up to 69.24 % by 5.50 p.m. By this time, 1,595 differently abled voters had turned up at various polling booths.

At Gavi

The remotest polling booth in Konni constituency was set up on the forest fringes of Gavi. Gavi houses 403 voters and 278 people, 144 of them men, exercised their franchise by 6 p.m. on Monday, official sources said.

A total of 214 persons, 92 of them women, cast their votes at another polling booth at Kochu Pampa near Gavi. The Assembly segment had registered a polling percentage of 68.12 in the Lok Sabha elections held in 2014. However, the percentage had gone up to 72.99 in the Assembly election in 2016 and 74.24 in the Lok Sabha elections held in May.

Left Democratic Front candidate K.U. Janeeshkumar voted at the polling booth at Valupara Community Hall. Congress candidate P. Mohanraj and BJP candidate K. Surendran visited polling booths across the constituency on Monday.