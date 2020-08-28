70,000 NoRKs get financial assistance

As many as 70,000 Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs), who have reached the State after January this year and are unable to return to their workplace due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, have been given financial assistance of ₹5,000 each by the government.

Malappuram has the highest number of 13,373 beneficiaries, followed by Kozhikode 10,809, Thrissur 7,954, and Kannur 7,669.

In the capital, 6,763 NoRKs have got the assistance, Kollam 5,226, Pathanamthitta 897, Alappuzha 2,609, Kottayam 1,585, Ernakulam 2,283, Palakkad 4,251, Kasaragod 5,365, Idukki 315, and Wayanad 901.

The government sanctioned ₹35 crore for disbursing the assistance. The assistance was provided by the NoRKA-Roots to beneficiaries through banks after verification of the travel documents. The assistance was transferred to the bank accounts of 55,000 beneficiaries by Friday, sources said.

In all, 1.76 lakh NoRKs had applied for the assistance. The remaining applicants will be provided the assistance after scrutiny of the applications.