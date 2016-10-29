7,000 ducks culled

Over 7,000 ducks affected by bird flu were culled by official teams in various parts of the district on Friday.

More than 14,000 ducks had been culled since Wednesday when the operation to contain avian influenza started in the district.

Officials said that 3,096 dead ducks were destroyed at Neelamperoor. At Muttar, 2,386 ducks were culled, while 421 dead ones were destroyed. In Thakazy, 1,365 ducks were culled and 46 dead ones destroyed. The ducks were burnt at selected locations.

Six special teams deputed by the government were in operation on Friday. Twenty special teams of officials representing the departments of Animal Husbandry, Revenue, police, and local bodies were formed after a meeting was convened by District Collector Veena N. Madhavan on Tuesday. The teams will continue the operations on Saturday.