7,000 ducks culled

Over 7,000 ducks affected by bird flu were culled by official teams in various parts of the district on Friday.
More than 14,000 ducks had been culled since Wednesday when the operation to contain avian influenza started in the district.
Officials said that 3,096 dead ducks were destroyed at Neelamperoor. At Muttar, 2,386 ducks were culled, while 421 dead ones were destroyed. In Thakazy, 1,365 ducks were culled and 46 dead ones destroyed. The ducks were burnt at selected locations.
Six special teams deputed by the government were in operation on Friday. Twenty special teams of officials representing the departments of Animal Husbandry, Revenue, police, and local bodies were formed after a meeting was convened by District Collector Veena N. Madhavan on Tuesday. The teams will continue the operations on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor