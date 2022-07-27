₹7,000 crore investment expected from meet: CM

₹7,000 crore investment expected from meet: CMThiruvananthapuram July 27, 2022 06:12 IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday that the “Meet the Investor” programme might bring up to ₹7,000-crore investment in the State.
He said till July 21 this fiscal, as many as 42,372 units enterprises set up shop in the State. They could provide employment to lakhs of people.
The government also implemented a ₹1,416- crore relief package for the MSME sector.
