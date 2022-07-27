Kerala

₹7,000 crore investment expected from meet: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram July 27, 2022 06:12 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 03:32 IST

 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday that the “Meet the Investor” programme might bring up to ₹7,000-crore investment in the State. 

He said till July 21 this fiscal, as many as 42,372 units enterprises set up shop in the State. They could provide employment to lakhs of people. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The government also implemented a ₹1,416- crore relief package for the MSME sector. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Kerala
Read more...