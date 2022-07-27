₹7,000 crore investment expected from meet: CM
The government also implemented a ₹1,416- crore relief package for the MSME sector
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday that the “Meet the Investor” programme might bring up to ₹7,000-crore investment in the State.
He said till July 21 this fiscal, as many as 42,372 units enterprises set up shop in the State. They could provide employment to lakhs of people.
The government also implemented a ₹1,416- crore relief package for the MSME sector.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.