700-year-old temple shuns custom, opens doors to all

At recent festival, devotees from others faiths enter temple in Kasaragod

A 700-year-old temple in Kasaragod has drawn praise by the heaps for shunning age-old custom and opening its doors to people from all religions.

During the recent three-day festival the Kakkat Puthiyaveedu Sree Vishnumurthy temple, which concluded on Friday, several devotees, including Muslims, entered the temple, thereby scripting a new chapter in social and communal harmony.

The temple, which belongs to the Maniyani community in the Madikai panchayat, has always drawn a large number of devotees during the festival. People would offer prayers or air their grievances to the Theyyam. However, those following other faiths and those belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe community used to converse with the Theyyam from outside the temple premises. “We decided that this custom needs to change as all are equal before God,” said Govindan Keelath, president of the temple committee.

All were in favour

So, the executive committee comprising around 270 members met, and they unanimously decided to shun the custom and let in all devotees. People of the community and the Tantri also supported the decision, he said. “Devaprasnam, an astrological ritual carried out to interpret the will of the gods, too was in favour of the move,” he added.

“Disharmony is growing in society in the name of religion and caste. When a community joins hands to end traditions that divide people, it will send a message worth emulating,” he said.