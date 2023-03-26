700-foot long brownie in Kannur sets a new Guinness record

March 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KANNUR

A new Guinness record was set when the world’s longest brownie was prepared and displayed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kannur on Sunday.

The record was set by preparing a 700-foot long, four-cm high, and one-foot wide cake weighing about 2,800 kilograms. The feat has been achieved by the owners of Brownnies Bakery from Kannur and New Cochin Bakery in Kozhikode, both who come from the Mambally family in Thalassery, which made the first Christmas cake in the country in 1883.

The longest brownie cake also found a place in the Asia Book of Records and after adjudication, it may find a place in the Limca Book of Records.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cake, which was on display for two days, attracted a huge crowd.

“As the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence, we decided that along with setting a record, the rich history and heritage of the country should be put on display,” said M.K. Ranjith, director of Brownnies Bakery.

He said that 900 pieces of the cake with pictures of people and events that made a significant impact in the post-independence era were displayed. This includes the picture of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech, the amalgamation of States, the formation of banks, sports legends, social reformers, women achievers, ministers, and Corporation councillors.

“Though such an exhibition incurs a huge cost, we want our family legacy of making cakes to stay alive. We want the legacy to be passed on to the next generation,” Mr. Ranjith said. The company had to spend more than ₹50 lakh for the event.

M.P. Ramesh, director of New Cochin Bakery, said that they have already created records for the longest illustrated cake and the largest number of multi-flavoured cakes. However, making brownies turned out to be a special event as it took more than a year of planning. A lot of research had been done to collect information and materials that were displayed on the cakes, he said.

The event was inaugurated by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. Kannur Corporation Mayor T.O. Mohanan presided over the event and MLA Ramachandran Kadanapally spoke.