₹700 crore for sports infrastructure in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan distributed the G.V. Raja Awards 2017, the highest sports award constituted by the Kerala State Sports Council (KSSC) in memory of its founder president Col. G.V. Raja, at a function held at the Jimmy George indoor stadium here on Wednesday.

Athletes Jinson Johnson and V. Neena received the G.V. Raja awards while the Suresh Babu memorial lifetime achievement award was given to badminton coach S. Muraleedharan.

Mr. Vijayan also distributed the awards for best sportspersons in the academies run by the KSSC. Volleyball player Jinsy Johnson (college level) and athlete Abigeyil Aroyanathan (school level) received the awards from the Chief Minister.

Sports Council volleyball coach S. Manoj was presented the best coach award while Mathews Jacob of MA College, Kothamangalam, received the best college sports teacher award. Assumption College, Changanassery, was given the award for the best college for its remarkable achievement in sports. The cash awards for medal winners in national and international competition were distributed.

The members of the Kerala women’s volleyball team that won the title in the 66th national championship were also given cash awards.

The function was presided over by Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan and in his presidential address, he said the government had earmarked ₹700 crore for the development of sports infrastructure in the State.

Stadiums for all districts

The government was in the process of building a stadium each in all the districts and 54 multipurpose indoor stadiums in the State, he said.

The Minister presented a cheque of ₹5 lakh to cyclist Amrutha Reghunath to enable her buy a track cycle.

KSSC vice president Mercy Kuttan welcomed the gathering while Sanjayan Kumar, director, Sports and Youth Affairs, proposed a vote of thanks.